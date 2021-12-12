Strictly's Tess Daly shocks in red dress - with an added detail How stunning did Tess look?

Tess Daly pulled out all the stops for the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals, looking incredible in the most stunning red dress - that came with a chiffon.

INSIDE: Strictly's Tess Daly's chic home with Vernon Kay after ditching dream house

The 52-year-old star wowed BBC viewers when she stepped out underneath the Glitterball, rocking the frock from Safiyaa.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly impresses fans with dietary change

The star dazzled with her accessories, opting for a couple of rings alongside a bracelet.

RELATED: Strictly's Tess Daly looks totally flawless in swimsuit photo - here's how she stays in shape

DISCOVER: Strictly Come Dancing in crisis over 'fake tan shortage'

She wore her hair in her signature style and looked suitably bronzed for the occasion.

Another stellar look from Tess!

Tess shared a sneak peek of the look on her Instagram account, captioning the snap: "Where did the time go?! It's time for the semi finals @BBCStrictly Good luck to our four brilliant semi finalists!"

Fans were loving the mother-of-two's look, flooding the comments section with praise underneath Vernon Kay's wife's latest post.

One said: "Stunning Tess you are a brilliant presenter," and a second added: "Looking beautiful as ever tess loving the red dress it looks amazing soo Christmassy and suits you."

Tess' gorgeous ensemble comes after she modelled a series of showstopping ensembles last weekend.

Last Saturday night, Tess opted for another festive number for the Strictly live show, wearing a daring sequined mini dress by Dundas. She wore her hair in a sleek, straight style and went for a similar makeup look, adding large silver hoops for extra drama.

She took to social media to thank her team, James Yardley, Aimee Adams and Christian Vermaak for creating the look, and her husband Vernon had the best response. He wrote: "Heeeeeeelllllooooooooo" – how sweet!

RELATED: Tess Daly's heartfelt meaning behind Christmas decorations

Tess and Claudia always look impeccable on the show, and their stylist Sinead McKeefry previously told HELLO!: "If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama".