LeAnn Rimes causes a stir in shorts and ab-baring crop top The country superstar looked gorgeous

LeAnn Rimes never fails to disappoint with her impeccable style – whether she's glammed up for a red carpet event or keeping it casual in bikinis.

One thing is for certain, no matter what she wears the country singer can't hide her incredibly gym-honed physique. LeAnn looked gorgeous in her latest Instagram snap taken on the set of her Discovery+ show Meet Your Makers Showdown, rocking a pair of leg-lengthening beige shorts and an ab-baring crop top.

The singer's outfit highlighted her toned legs and sculpted abs, with her top featuring a plunging neckline and billowing sleeves. She accessorized with a double gold chain, sneakers, and wore her blonde hair in loose curls with a subtle smokey eye and glowing complexion.

Surrounded by arts and crafts, LeAnn captioned the snap: "I can’t believe we’re five episodes in to #MeetYourMakersShowdown already. Who’s been tuning in? I want to know your favorite creations so far."

Meet Your Makers Showdown sees artisans from across the U.S. test their ingenious creativity, unique skills, and passion for their craft in a variety of mediums to win bragging rights and a $10,000 cash prize.

While many fans expressed their love for the show, others couldn't help but comment on LeAnn's gorgeous appearance.

LeAnn looked gorgeous in her chic outfit

""I love this outfit so much!" responded one follower. A second said: "You look amazingly beautiful."

A third gushed: "LeAnn you are absolutely amazing. You sing with an angelic voice, and you are absolutely stunning." A fourth added: "Very cute outfit. It really suits you."

LeAnn's sensational figure comes as no surprise considering she works out four days a week, even when she's on tour.

LeAnn works out four days a week to maintain her figure

"I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go, so it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room," she once told Us Weekly.

"I'm serious about my exercise. I don’t just doodle around. I see people at the gym talking on their cell phones. If they think their bodies are gonna change, you’ve got to put in the effort!"

