LeAnn Rimes causes a stir in all-white outfit in gorgeous before-and-after photos The country superstar looked stunning

LeAnn Rimes sparked a huge reaction from her fans after she shared some before-and-after photos of her latest jaunt with husband Eddie Cibrian.

The singing sensation revealed she was inspired by the US Open and opted for an afternoon of playing tennis against her spouse.

Posting two photos on social media to show "Instagram vs reality", LeAnn's appearance certainly got her followers talking.

The 'before' image showed off her gorgeous all-white outfit, which featured a semi-sheer pleated skirt and ab-baring crop top, as she stood in a car park looking happy and relaxed.

The 'after' photo revealed just how much of a workout the couple endured as LeAnn sported a flushed face but still had her trademark beaming smile.

LeAnn also shared a video of her and Eddie in the middle of a game, which appeared to be quite competitive. She captioned the post: "Instagram VS Reality… Inspired by the @usopen over the weekend! P.S. I may have lost that point, but I won two games."

LeAnn looked gorgeous in her tennis whites

Many of LeAnn's fans were blown away by her tennis whites, with one writing: "OK. That outfit makes me want to learn to play tennis."

A second said: "You're so beautiful!" A third added: "Oh my Gosh LeAnn so adorable in your tennis outfit."

LeAnn's outing comes after she wowed audiences during an appearance at the Sacramento Rainbow Festival on Sunday. The country superstar looked gorgeous in her laid-back style, rocking a pair of mini shorts and a crop top for her performance.

LeAnn shared before-and-after photos from her game on Instagram

LeAnn's legs looked endless in her denim cut-offs as she flashed a hint of her chiselled stomach while jumping up and down on stage.

Captioning a photo shared on Instagram, LeAnn wrote: "IT’S ME! #leannfreakinrimes. Thank you @sacrainbowfest for a beautiful evening! Love you all, so much! #hairmoment #rainbowfest #sacramento."

Fans were quick to react again, with one gushing: "You're a gorgeous woman!" A second said: "You looked amazing." A third added: "Great photo, love the hair," and a fourth simply commented: "Beautiful."

