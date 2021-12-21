Ciara soaks up the sun in neon bikini during beautiful beach getaway Total luxury

Ciara took some well-deserved time to herself on Monday when she shared a stunning oceanside snapshot to celebrate the start of the week.

The Like a Boy hitmaker showed off her fit physique in a bright yellow bikini as she relaxed on the beach.

MORE: Ciara stops traffic in red hot festive outfit

Ciara posted the image of her sitting in the tropical location on Instagram and captioned it: "TTO & Sun. The perfect way to start the week."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ciara shows off incredible balancing skills in daring beach video

The mom-of-three had her back to the camera and the crystal waters sparkled in the background.

Her fans said she looked incredible in the photo and there were plenty of on-fire emojis.

MORE: Ciara stuns fans in amazing 'birthday suit' for huge celebration

MORE: Ciara looks incredible in zip-up leather jumpsuit

"Ciara needs to start a FITNESS & skincare brand in 2022," wrote one, while another added: "I want to be there."

Ciara was enjoying a beach getaway

It appears the star has jetted off to a sun soaked destination for the holidays along with her children and husband, Russell Wilson, too.

Just days before she shared the photo from her vacation, she enjoyed a date night with her NFL star hubby in Los Angeles.

SEE: Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait 'til you see her boots

MORE: Ciara showcases incredible figure in spectacular waist-cinching dress

Ciara has three adorable children, Future, seven - whom she welcomed with her ex-fiance - and Russell and Ciara's children, Sienna, four, and Win, one.

Ciara is a proud mom-of-three

But they took time out from parenting to have a little adult time on the town.

Despite the warm Californian climate, Ciara opted for a simple, figure-flattering all-black outfit comprising of a turtle neck and pants.

But she wasn't about to stop at that and added a white faux fur hat and scarf with the word LOVE written down it.

She also shared photos of Russell's dapper appearance which would have further delighted their fans.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.