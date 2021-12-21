﻿
Serena Williams stuns in leg-lengthening mini skirt inside luxury private plane

The tennis star looked gorgeous!

Serena Williams has been serving up some enviable style lately and her latest look is no exception.

The tennis star looked typically glam in her latest Instagram snap, rocking a leg-lengthening black leather mini skirt with sheer tights and matching leather ankle boots as she posed inside a luxury private plane. Serena added a black silk shirt adorned with multi-colored sparkling embellishment in a nod to the festive season and wore her blonde locks in curls.

It's been a busy time for the mom-of-one and given her star status, it's no wonder she travels in the comfort of a private plane – which was kitted out with chic white leather seats.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "These past few days have been hectic. I feel like I’ve been everywhere and back. Thanks @wheelsup, until next time."

Fans were quick to react, with one responding to the photo: "You are so beautiful, Serena, and all natural. My idol!"

A second gushed: "This is a lovely picture as always the camera loves you because you bring out the best in it." A third added: "Looking beautiful as ever."

serena-williams-private-plane

Serena looked gorgeous in her chic ensemble

Earlier this week, Serena left her fans in awe once again when she shared a behind-the-scenes snap of a photoshoot, which saw her pulling off a sultry pose.

In the video, Serena got on her knees and posed for the camera with her hand behind her hair wearing a grey mini dress. The design featured a plunging neckline and knit detailing and hugged her curves as she eventually turned towards the viewer and delivered a cheeky wink.

Serena winked at the camera while posing in a grey mini dress

 

She simply captioned the clip: "Good morning," and fans certainly found their mornings off to a great start, leaving heart and flame emojis galore.

One commented: "Look at King Richards daughter that 'shook up the world'," with another saying: "Beautiful Serena," and a third adding: "Good morning Gorgeous Queen."

