Serena Williams has been serving up some enviable style lately and her latest look is no exception.

The tennis star looked typically glam in her latest Instagram snap, rocking a leg-lengthening black leather mini skirt with sheer tights and matching leather ankle boots as she posed inside a luxury private plane. Serena added a black silk shirt adorned with multi-colored sparkling embellishment in a nod to the festive season and wore her blonde locks in curls.

It's been a busy time for the mom-of-one and given her star status, it's no wonder she travels in the comfort of a private plane – which was kitted out with chic white leather seats.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "These past few days have been hectic. I feel like I’ve been everywhere and back. Thanks @wheelsup, until next time."

Fans were quick to react, with one responding to the photo: "You are so beautiful, Serena, and all natural. My idol!"

A second gushed: "This is a lovely picture as always the camera loves you because you bring out the best in it." A third added: "Looking beautiful as ever."

Serena looked gorgeous in her chic ensemble

Earlier this week, Serena left her fans in awe once again when she shared a behind-the-scenes snap of a photoshoot, which saw her pulling off a sultry pose.

In the video, Serena got on her knees and posed for the camera with her hand behind her hair wearing a grey mini dress. The design featured a plunging neckline and knit detailing and hugged her curves as she eventually turned towards the viewer and delivered a cheeky wink.

Serena winked at the camera while posing in a grey mini dress

She simply captioned the clip: "Good morning," and fans certainly found their mornings off to a great start, leaving heart and flame emojis galore.

One commented: "Look at King Richards daughter that 'shook up the world'," with another saying: "Beautiful Serena," and a third adding: "Good morning Gorgeous Queen."

