LeAnn Rimes displays sculpted abs inside impressive home gym

LeAnn Rimes proved just how fit she really is by taking on a grueling workout challenge inside her impressive home gym.

MORE: LeAnn Rimes' legs go on for miles in tiny shorts – fans react

The country superstar looked incredible wearing a low-cut white sports bra and matching leggings that showcased her sculpted abs and toned arms. LeAnn certainly has the equipment to stay in shape as she was surrounded by a variety of weights, exercise machines, and a stability ball.

Loading the player...

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes flaunts sculpted figure in challenging workout inside impressive home gym

LeAnn was taking part in a fitness challenge that saw her singing Dolly Parton's hit song Jolene while performing push-ups – and she didn't miss a note!

The challenge appears to have been inspired by boxer Tyson Fury and his brother Tommy as LeAnn captioned the clips on her Instagram Stories: "@Gypsyking101 & @tommyfury I see your #Jolenechallenge… but can you turn down music and take on a chorus…?"

MORE: LeAnn Rimes floors fans in daring cut-out swimsuit

READ: LeAnn Rimes looks sensational in ab-baring crop top and tiny shorts

While her feat looked effortless, LeAnn did admit that she was "out of breath" after she completed her push-ups.

The singer previously revealed that she's "serious" about exercise and works out four days a week, even when she's touring.

LeAnn works out hard for her sculpted figure

"I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go, so it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room,” she once told Us Weekly.

“I’m serious about my exercise. I don’t just doodle around. I see people at the gym talking on their cell phones. If they think their bodies are gonna change, you’ve got to put in the effort!”

LeAnn and husband Eddie like to workout together

She and her husband Eddie Cibrian also like to take SoulCycle classes together, hike, and walk around their neighborhood.

When it comes to her diet, LeAnn is all about balance. "Sometimes nourishment is the cake, the chips, the pizza, and the mac and cheese," she told Women's Health.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.