LeAnn Rimes showcases sculpted abs in gorgeous cut-out dress

LeAnn Rimes amazed her followers in her latest figure-flaunting outfit – and her sculpted abs were clear to see.

The country superstar looked gorgeous in a green halter neck dress that featured a knotted cut-out across her stomach, highlighting her trim waist and impressive physique. LeAnn was glowing in the festive snap, posing in front of a decorated Christmas tree with a wrapped present in her hand.

Adding a cosy edge, the singer wrapped a long, oversized sweater over her shoulders and styled her blonde hair in loose waves.

She added a pop of rosy blush and a glossy lip for a natural makeup look.

LeAnn's snap was in honour of the "giving guide" she curated for her Soul of EverLe candle range as an "added bonus to the true gifts" of the holiday season.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "You already know how much I LovE the holidays and since I launched my @soulofeverle blog, curating a 'giving guide' has been my favorite way to kick off the festivities.

LeAnn looked gorgeous in her cut-out dress

"Now, the suggestions on this list are an added bonus to the true gifts of the season… connection, presence, forgiveness, grace, LovE… so, let’s all allow the TRUEST, FREEST gifts to lead the way. And then, if we are moved to, give a gift that is given from the heart."

She concluded: "I hope you all experience deep joy this holiday season and in-joy the SOE “giving guide” as much as I in-joyed creating it for you. So much LovE to you all."

Her followers were blown away by her beauty, with one responding: "Beautiful photo, green is gorgeous on you!!"

LeAnn celebrated the start of the holidays with her husband Eddie Cibrian and two stepsons Mason and Jake

A second said: "Hello beautiful LeAnn looking good lady nice pic." A third added: "Looking super cute here Le! Love that glow!" A fourth said: "Girl, your abs!"

LeAnn is very "serious" about exercise and works out four days a week, even when she's touring. "I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go, so it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room,” she once told Us Weekly.

“I’m serious about my exercise. I don’t just doodle around. I see people at the gym talking on their cell phones. If they think their bodies are gonna change, you’ve got to put in the effort!”

