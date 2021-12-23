Nicole Kidman poses around the pool in black bra and high slit skirt – and fans notice funny detail The 54-year-old looks STUNNING

Christmas might be a few days away, but Nicole Kidman is still in full work mode! The Hollywood actress has taken part in another interview and photoshoot to promote her new film, Being The Ricardos, and couldn't help but share some of the pictures with fans on Wednesday.

The mother-of-two treated her Instagram followers to ten incredible pictures from the shoot with DuJour magazine, showing a total of six different looks, all styled by her incredible stylist Jason Bolden.

The main look of the carrousel shows the 54-year-old in an incredible YSL head-to-toe look, featuring a black pencil skirt with a high slit and a matching bra, which perfectly shows off her toned physique. Nicole completed the look with a black blazer, Manolo Blahnik shoes, a chunky leather belt and her hair worn straight.

"It's Winter in America, but Summer in Australia – I'm officially a double hemisphere girl. Thank you so much @DuJourMedia for featuring me on your Winter Issue. #BeingTheRicardos," she captioned the post.

The actress modelled six different looks - and looked incredible in all

Fans loved the different pictures shared by Nicole, but many couldn't help but joke about the placement of her right hand in the first picture.

"Wedgie?" one fan jokingly asked. "Celebs get wedgies just like us! Pick it with grace," wrote another, whilst a third added: "Hottest wedgie picker of all time."

Whilst many others commented on the funny detail, others called her a "goddess", "the most beautiful woman in the world," and "Queen".

Nicole and Keith were in Sydney last week

Whilst the shoot took place in Beverley Hills, the star seems to be back in Australia ahead of the holidays.

Just last week, Keith Urban's wife attended the Sydney premiere of her new film, Being the Ricardos, and looked stunning with her naturally curly hair in a bun, a green sequined dress and sandals.

For her latest role, Nicole underwent a huge transformation. The Australian plays American actress Lucille Ball and stars opposite Javier Bardem as her husband Desi Arnaz.