Nicole Kidman poses for daring bedroom snaps as she flaunts her abs The 54-year-old looked incredible at the CMA Awards

Nicole Kidman went all out on Wednesday and she and her husband Keith Urban headed to the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

For the fun night out, the 54-year-old chose an incredible Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello one-shoulder black dress that flashed her abs and featured a very high leg slit.

To complete the look, the Hollywood star wore her hair in an up-do and accessorised with golden jewellery.

Ahead of the ceremony, the mother-of-four took to Instagram to share several snaps taken inside a bedroom and that teased her stunning look.

Nicole shared several daring snaps from her hotel bedroom ahead of the show

"#CMAawards with my Wild Heart, Keith Lionel," she said, making reference to the song Keith performed at the show.

Friends and fans loved the pictures, with Reese Witherspoon simply captioning several fire emojis and Miranda Kerr telling her "You are amazing."

Others made a special mention of her abs, which were on show. "ABSolutely," one wrote, whilst a second added: "BODY."

Nicole was incredibly supportive of her husband on the night and was even spotted dancing as he performed his hit on the stage.

The actress was supporting her husband who performed at the CMAs

Just last year, the actress paid tribute to his hard work.

"I also married a man who's totally self-made and came from a background where he said every brick in his house is a gig.

"He grew up on a farm, literally in a shed. They didn't have bedrooms. Four of them lived in a shed that subsequently burned down."

She said of his family: "They have talked of a community that came and helped their family because they had nothing."

The couple, who have been married for 15 years share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10. Nicole also has two grown children, Bella and Connor, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.