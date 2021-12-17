Nicole Kidman makes surprising admission about marriage to Keith Urban The Being the Ricardos star and country singer have been married for 15 years

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban have been happily married for 15 years – but despite their wedded bliss, the actress doesn't want people to aspire to have a relationship like theirs.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's vast $4.5million farm is a world of its own

Appearing on Australia's Today show on Friday to promote her new movie, Being the Ricardos, Nicole admitted that she and the country superstar should not be seen as an aspirational couple despite appearing to have the perfect relationship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban

After being told by Today's entertainment editor Richard Wilkins that she and Keith, both 54, were the "pin-up couple for making it work" in Hollywood, Nicole responded: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

Explaining that her marriage shouldn't be considered an archetype because every relationship is different, Nicole added: "Everyone has the right to their own relationship.

READ: Nicole Kidman shares loved-up photo with Keith Urban to mark special occasion

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals she's 'so sad' as daughter Sunday receives frustrating news

"We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

Nicole and Keith have been married 15 years

Nicole's admission comes after Keith revealed that marrying the actress is one of the greatest accomplishments of his life.

During an appearance on Monday's Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, Keith was asked what he considers to be his "biggest achievement".

"There's a lot of things. Marrying the right person, massive," he shared, adding: "Marrying for the right reasons, getting sober 15 years ago, a big turning point in my life."

Nicole and Keith married in their native Australia

The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in June. They now share two children together, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, ten. Nicole also has two children from her previous relationship with Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella.

Their 2006 wedding day, which took place in Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in their native country of Australia, saw Nicole wear the most gorgeous bridal gown from Balenciaga.

Made for her by Nicolas Ghesquière, it featured a statement puff sleeve on one shoulder, trimmed with delicate ruffles and a gentle sweetheart neckline.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.