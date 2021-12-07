Nicole Kidman shows off dramatic silhouette in breathtaking ball gown

Nicole Kidman ushered in her latest film in the most beautiful way as she attended a very personal red carpet event in a gorgeous look.

The actress wore a breathtaking strapless tulle ball gown in a shade of taupe that featured a ruching and pleating of the fabric throughout.

The low cut design sported a sweetheart neckline and gave her a dramatic silhouette, aided by the sparkles of the stoned detailing across the chest.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman wows with incredible transformation for new role

She wore her hair in a glamorous updo and completed her look with minimalist silver jewelry and a bold red lip to fit the character.

Nicole donned the show-stopping outfit for the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Being The Ricardos, where she plays legendary screen personality Lucille Ball.

The Australian star was also joined on the carpet by the rest of the movie's team, including her co-star Javier Bardem wearing a crisp black suit.

She shared pictures from the event on her social media as well, writing: "#BeingTheRicardos premiere in LA So happy to be here xx."

Nicole dazzled in a strapless tulle ball gown for her film's Los Angeles premiere

Fans were in awe of her glamorous look for the special red carpet, with many taking to the comments to compliment her look and express their excitement for the movie.

One fan wrote: "That is the most gorgeous dress," with another saying: "And you look amazing," with a third adding: "Dressed like a Queen! This is your world and we're just existing in it."

Nicole also attended the world premiere event for the film in New York City, where she wore another gown that turned a few heads.

She wore a white full-length design with a sheer neckline that featured a gathering of the fabric at her waist to give it a skirt-like detail, embellished with two black bows.

The actress wore a white gown to the film's world premiere

Her look was completed by a pair of strappy heels as Nicole let her hair down for the night, finishing with a matching black bow.

