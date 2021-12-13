Olivia Culpo majorly turns up the heat in risqué tank top photo Who did shrink the shirt?

Olivia Culpo left fans positively floored with her new social media post, sending the heat right through the roof.

The model shared a picture from a recent shoot she did, posing in what looked like a bedroom wearing a button down, a tank top, and a pair of shorts.

She had the white shirt down on her hands as she posed in the revealing white tank that left little to the imagination while flexing her supremely toned abs.

Olivia Culpo's hilariously leggy antics in a black mini dress

Olivia completed the look with a pair of black satin boxer shorts, posing for the camera with her hair in waves and light make-up.

"But really, who shrunk my shirt," she questioned in the caption of her photo, and amid some creative responses, most fans were stunned.

Many of her followers and friends dropped flame emojis for the photo, with one saying: "Wow! You really have this all figured out."

Olivia sported a tank top and satin shorts for her risqué photoshoot

Another wrote: "Shredded!!! Abs on fleeek!" with a third commenting: "Wow Olivia you are so gorgeous," and a friend hilariously responding with: "Mam… just pull your other shirt over your shoulders and button it up. It’s not a bracelet."

The influencer posed another question to her fans and followers with recent a series of photos, this time sporting a much cuter and more eye-catching look.

Olivia shared pictures of herself at home wearing a bright set of pajamas, featuring a matching pink shirt and bottoms with purple feathered-trimming at the end of the sleeves.

She also included with the shots those of her dog, Oliver, with a few of the purple feathers in his mouth as he lovingly hung around her.

The model wore a bright pink pajama set with feathered purple sleeve trims

"Who wore it better? @oliversprinkles," she captioned the set, and fans were divided on who they thought pulled off the feathered look better, with many simply echoing: "Cute!"

