Olivia Culpo dons knit mini dress and knee-high boots as she announces major career news

Olivia Culpo might be a reigning social media queen, but she's looking to take her talents elsewhere, which she revealed with her latest post.

The model shared pictures of herself hard at work at a construction site, wearing an outfit that may not be labor-friendly but is still a stunner.

She donned an elaborate Revolve mini sweater dress that featured elaborate knit inlay and massive sleeves, looking as cozy as could possibly be while still showing off her shape.

Olivia paired it with a stunning set of brown leather knee-high boots that highlighted her long legs, completing it with a white hard hat.

The social media influencer was in the midst of preparing for the creation and opening of her new family restaurant, Union And Main.

She shared snippets of the progress she'd been making on her feed over the past few weeks, revealing with her latest upload that the work was almost done.

Olivia donned a sweater dress and leather boots to continue working on her new restaurant

"Last week at @union_and_main! I can't wait for you guys to see the final product/come in if you're a 'Rhode Island-ah'.

"The menu will be New England comfort food similar to @back40ri. Follow us for updates and comment your menu suggestions," she concluded.

Fans were quite excited and flocked to the comments to congratulate the former Miss Universe, with many of her friends and colleagues chiming in with heart and flame emojis.

One fan commented: "Can't wait!!" Another wrote: "We can't wait to come visit," with several making requests for food they want to see.

Many took to complimenting her outfit, with one fan saying: "That sweater dress looks amazing on you," and another adding: "The sweater dress is tres chic." A third called it: "Construction site chic."

The model has shared frequent glimpses of the work on her restaurant

The restaurant is Olivia's second with her family, the first being Back 40, which they opened in 2017 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

