Olivia Culpo leaves fans stunned with fantastic change to hairstyle

Olivia Culpo always leaves us stunned with her daring looks, but she recently shared what might be one of her most daring as she showcased her toned midriff.

READ: Olivia Culpo dons knit mini dress and knee-high boots as she announces major career news

The model was showing off a jaw-dropping hair transformation in which she abandoned her usual long flowing her, and opted for a shorter 'do, and just like everything else it perfectly suited the glamour girl. In the shot, she also showed off her toned midriff as she posed in an open white shirt that showed off all of her skin. A second photo saw the shirt open more, but this time she was wearing underwear underneath.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Culpo stuns fans with unexpected beachside video

Olivia appeared to be posing in a dressing room and she kept her accessories to the minimum, only wearing one a couple of rings, but her makeup was flawless with some beautiful red lips and a hint of smokey eye.

MORE: Olivia Culpo flexes her skills in chic all-black leather outfit

MORE: Olivia Culpo slays the style game in a sensational mini dress and boots

She appeared to reference her transformation in her caption, as she wrote: "Who is she? Let's name her…"

And as always on an Olivia Culpo post, her fans went into overdrive as they fell in love with her divine new style.

"I loveeee this look," enthused one follower, while another posted: "LOVE this look on you!" and a third said: "Wooow great transformation."

Olivia showed off her new locks

Many others attempted to come up for a name for her new alter-ego, with popular choices including Veronica and Tokyo from Money Heist, who is portrayed by Úrsula Corberó.

SEE: Olivia Culpo makes jaws drop in the most fabulous ruffled minidress

WOW: Olivia Culpo serves fitness goals in phenomenal workout gear

It's unclear whether this is a new look for the 29-year-old, as one posted shared to her Instagram Stories her hair is back to its usual length.

Earlier this week, the former Miss Universe had fans gobsmacked as she once again bared her midriff in a tiny white top.

The star always looks stunning

The model shared a picture from a recent shoot she did, posing in what looked like a bedroom wearing a button down, a tank top, and a pair of shorts.

She had the white shirt down on her hands as she posed in the revealing white tank that left little to the imagination while flexing her supremely toned abs.

MORE: Olivia Culpo rocks all leather in striking little brown dress

MORE: Olivia Culpo shares beautiful wedding pictures in incredible black ball gown

Olivia completed the look with a pair of black satin boxer shorts, posing for the camera with her hair in waves and light make-up.

"But really, who shrunk my shirt," she questioned in the caption of her photo, and amid some creative responses, most fans were stunned.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.