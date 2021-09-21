Olivia Culpo's bombshell swimsuit will leave you breathless

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Olivia Culpo has continued to bring on the resort style inspo with her enviable ensembles, and while she usually gives us major travel FOMO in bikinis, the model’s latest beachside look was a bit different - and one of her best to date.

GET THE LOOK: Olivia Culpo’s crop top travel outfit is all we want to wear on our next trip

The former Miss Universe looked effortlessly chic in a photo she shared on Instagram that showed her stoking a pose on a shore in Capri, Italy wearing a black one-piece swimsuit topped with a gold Chanel chain waist belt.

Olivia's resort style and picturesque photo are so dreamy!

Olivia completed the look with a white button-down top and black sunglasses and palmed a textured clutch as she enjoyed the picturesque views of the ocean in the background.

"Stunning," one fan wrote in the comments of the snap, while another asked "Eek. Where did you get the suit?"

The fashion influencer kept mum on those details, but since we spotted the signature Chanel logo on Olivia’s belt there’s a good chance the suit is by the fashion house too.

MORE: Olivia Culpo's red-hot string bikini needs to be seen to be believed

Until she reveals the specifics though, we tracked down a similar swimsuit on Revolve that we loved too.

Danielle One Piece in Black, $195, WeWoreWhat

Swimsuits and resort wear aside, Olivia also stunned when she uploaded a post on her Instagram that showed her covering the new issue of Grazia USA with the tagline "Olivia: Grace Personified."

SHOP: Olivia Culpo stuns a la Tracee Ellis Ross in the cut-out dress of the summer

She sported a lacy black bra and a dramatic mermaid skirt in the snap that made her look like she was almost ten feet tall as she palmed a duster in a glamorous home and pretended to sweep the ceiling.

The style star excitedly told her fans about it with the caption, "Thank you @graziausa for making me your cover girl! This was fun!"

Olivia looked sensational on the cover of Grazia

The former Miss Universe's colleagues and friends reacted with several exclamations of "beautiful" and "gorgeous" and "perfection," and so did her fans.

We’re not surprised, especially since Olivia causes a stir in the best way no matter what ensemble she’s slaying.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.