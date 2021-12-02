Nicole Scherzinger is as statuesque as ever in a sensational cut-out white gown Regal? Yes.

Nicole Scherzinger has always brought her best looks to the stage for each episode of The Masked Singer, and her latest is absolutely no exception.

MORE: Thom Evans gets fans talking after sharing new baby photos - see what Nicole Scherzinger has to say!

The singer shared pictures of her new outfit with fans on social media, looking as statuesque and regal as ever, and sent them into a frenzy.

She wore a beautiful white gown that hugged her figure perfectly, featuring jutting statement shoulders and patterns around the waist and neck.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger slips into tiny string bikini on Caribbean getaway

The gown also sported some cut-outs at the waist that went all the way to her back, which she discreetly showed off with one of her snapshots.

Nicole let her hair down in loose waves and donned fresh nude make-up as she captioned the post: "All glammed up for #themaskedsinger tonight."

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger takes her fashion to new heights in dynamite pictures in a beautiful dress

Fans instantly took to the comments to rave over her new look, with one writing: "Aflsksjsbsjsb you are stunning," and another saying: "Your make up and hair are on point sis like always."

A third added: "It's truly unfair how freaking beautiful you are," and even fellow musician Paula Abdul couldn't help but chime in, simply commenting: "Gorgeous," with a heart emoji.

Nicole's white gown for The Masked Singer allowed her statuesque frame to shine

Nicole's latest look for the show does stand in stark contrast to another transformative one she donned for one of her biggest career ventures.

The Pussycat Dolls star has shared several pictures and snippets showing off her appearance for the upcoming Annie Live, in which she plays a major role.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger sets screens alight in sensational pink sequined catsuit

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger dons revealing latex outfit for eerie Halloween look

She revealed her switch-up for the part, as she donned a purple figure-hugging dress along with a retro shorter hairstyle with tight waves.

"MEET GRACE FARRELL! 3 DAYS until #AnnieLive and I'm THRILLED to share what we have been working so hard to create for you. Tune in this THURSDAY on @nbc," she wrote with some shots of herself she posted.

The Don't Hold Your Breath singer adopted a retro new look for Annie Live

Fans expressed their excitement for the coming special in the comments, which will also feature Harry Connick Jr. and Taraji P. Henson, with Celina Smith in the title role.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.