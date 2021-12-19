Nicole Scherzinger brings back the heat in a neon bikini in beachside photos Summer isn't really over

Nicole Scherzinger isn't one to let swimsuit season pass her by now that we've entered the holidays, as she displayed with her latest post.

The singer shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where she posed on a beach with her boyfriend Thom Evans while visiting the UAE.

The couple were clearly ready for a dip in the water and a day in the sun, as Thom posed alongside his partner in a red pair of swim shorts.

But it was Nicole who caught many an eye in her tiny neon highlighter green bikini which showed off her incredible physique.

She pulled off a series of fun poses alongside Thom in the two-piece, which gave her toned abs a chance to shine, finishing it off with a pair of shades.

"If I stand on my tippy toes will it make my legs look longer?!" she captioned the series of snaps, and fans instantly took to the comments to gush over them.

Paris Hilton simply dropped a series of flame emojis, and one fan commented: "LOOK AT THEM ABS YALL HAVE. I MEAN CMONNNNNNN."

Nicole sent pulses racing as she posed alongside Thom in a neon two-piece

"YOU ARE FREAKING GORGEOUS," another wrote, with a third adding: "AHHHH look at y'all having such an amazing time."

The Pussycat Dolls performer is enjoying a well-deserved break with Thom after the wrap of season six of The Masked Singer.

She shared pictures from the finale along with her co-judges and even showed off her look for the night, an eye-catching two-toned green design.

The mini dress featured a sparkling green sequined half that wrapped into a solid pastel green side, featuring ribbed neon stripes and a waist-cinching detail.

The singer kept the green theme running from her The Masked Singer finale outfit

Nicole wore her hair sleek and styled with a part on the side and some bold make-up, captioning photos she shared: "Masked Singer Season Six Finale. How is it already here? Love my @maskedsingerfox fam!"

