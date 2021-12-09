Nicole Scherzinger wows in the most spectacular hooded gown for big stage debut Shine on!

Nicole Scherzinger has dazzled fans before several times with her show-stopping outfits for television, but her latest might be one of her best yet.

The singer appeared on the latest episode of The Masked Singer in one of her most beautiful gowns, a dazzling beige-design that could blind you.

The gown featured sparkles and crystals all over that perfectly hugged her figure and featured dramatic sleeves as well. It even sported cut-outs under her arms.

The distinguishing feature, however, was the hood, which she draped over her flowing locks to give an almost mage-like feel.

Her blinding outfit marked a momentous occasion for the judge as she wore it for her first ever performance on The Masked Singer stage, singing a duet with the Queen of Hearts masked contestant.

She shared pictures of her incredible look on social media with the caption: "For the FIRST TIME, I'm performing on #TheMaskedSinger and I'm SO ready for you all to see it."

Nicole donned a hooded gown for her debut performance on The Masked Singer

Fans went wild in the comments for her look, with one saying: "You win exceedingly at anything you do! And I can't wait to watch this exotic performance! Forever putting a FULL STOP at the TOP SPOT!!!!!"

Another wrote: "[Can] we just take a moment to talk about how flawless you look," with a third commenting: "OMG YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL."

The Pussycat Dolls performer also posted a clip of her powerful routine for the evening, where she was able to show off her pipes.

"Dream ON! Dream until your dreams come true. SUCH AN HONOR performing for my #TheMaskedSinger fam much love for you all! What a truly exciting experience with #QueenOfHeartsMask," she wrote.

The judge performed a rendition of Aerosmith's Dream On

Many in the comments lauded her for her set, especially the high notes and strong vocals, saying she "killed it."

