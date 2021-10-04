We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham's ten-year-old daughter Harper always looks so cute when she features on her mother's Instagram and on Sunday evening, the little girl popped up, wearing a really lovely heart-shaped necklace.

VB shared a shot of Harper rocking a face mask and two under eye masks, with her hair pulled back from her face. She looks just like the former Spice Girl, don't you agree?

Fashion designer Victoria wrote: "Back in London and looks like someone else is jumping on the wellness bandwagon. I love you Harper Seven."

Harper's necklace was a lovely diamond heart design, which looks to be very similar to the Tiffany & Co 'Hearts' pendant, which you can pick up for £3,600. How cute?

Harper sporting her heart-shaped necklace

Harper has a wardrobe we can only dream of. She covets some of the most exclusive and high-end designer labels out there, including Burberry, Gucci and Chloe. Throughout the years, she has sported Gucci backless loafers as well as jumpers by Burberry and even an iconic mac by the heritage brand.

The snap of Harper comes as Victoria returned from a wellness retreat in Germany with David. The couple head to a health spa in Baden Baden every year to get a full-body M.O.T, with Victoria showing fans highlights from her recent trip on her social media platforms.

She said: "I'm going to be sharing some moments from our recent trip to one of our favourite health spas in Baden Baden in Germany," wrote Victoria before she shared throwback videos of her time at the wellness centre.

She explained to fans that her "annual check-ups" would include MRIs, and also revealed that she was looking forward to detoxing with "infusions and long hikes". Sounds dreamy!

