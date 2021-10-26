Harper Beckham wears £19.99 Zara trousers while dancing with Romeo's girlfriend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper appeared on older brother Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan's Instagram on Monday evening, dancing! The trendy pair were doing a routine and we were seriously impressed with their moves.

READ: Harper Beckham's got a new hairstyle and we love it

Harper showcased her own unique sense of style, rocking a pair of swirly patterned trousers with a slogan, rock vibe top. The trousers actually came from high street store Zara and cost just £19.99. Result! So cute.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham and Harper Seven enjoy a girls night in Miami

Later that evening, her former Spice Girl mother shared a snap of herself and Harper underneath a tree. She wrote: "The most beautiful autumnal day! #HarperSeven. Kisses from Napa!"

MORE: Harper Beckham's diamond Tiffany necklace revealed?

Harper wore a sports sweater and joggers and Victoria rocked her favourite VB jeans and a sweater.

Harper looked adorable in her Zara trousers

The fashion mogul and the ten-year-old have a really lovely relationship, and Victoria often shares snippets of their close bond on Instagram.

Get the look!

Marble Print Wide Leg Jeans, £19.99, Shein

Last month, the doting mum penned: "Weekend cuddles and beauty treatments with mummy." The designer sported a white bathrobe as she pampered herself with a clay face mask, whilst her mini-me Harper cuddled up next to her with a soft toy. Harper's long blonde hair looked as if it had been sunkissed with highlights as she beamed at the camera next to her mum. Cute!

We love seeing these heartwarming moments with her only daughter. Over the summer, the Beckham family vacationed in Miami where they own a second property, and young Harper was treated to several glamorous nights out with her fashion designer mum. "Girls night out," wrote Victoria, who then tagged in Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel where she was spotted spending some quality time with her youngest.

READ: Harper Beckham's stylish night out with David and Victoria revealed

The luxe hotel, owned by Pharrell and David Grutman is a bougie pink paradise situated in the heart of a star-studded Miami where the Beckham family spent much of their vacation. Sounds epic!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.