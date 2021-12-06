Victoria Beckham's latest gym photo will seriously impress you Posh Spice makes sure she looks after herself

Victoria Beckham is known for taking stock of her health and fitness, and a recent gym photo proves she's in better shape than ever.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the 47-year-old shared a seriously impressive snap from her fitness routine – and she almost looks like a bodybuilder whilst weightlifting.

"Trying to keep up with @davidbeckham in the gym," she remarked. The fashion designer happily showed off her sculpted figure in skintight sportswear during the gruelling workout.

There's no denying that the former Spice Girls singer and wife of footballer David Beckham undoubtedly works hard to stay in shape.

Back in 2019, Victoria told The Guardian’s Weekend magazine that her exercise routine begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes."

Victoria posted this snap - and wow!

This is followed by a session with a personal trainer at her private gym. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," Victoria said, adding that she follows the routine all the way through with no breaks at the weekend, but may take time out to take her children Romeo, Cruz and Harper to school on weekdays.

The former pop star also insisted that the routine is "a really positive thing for me. It's part of who I am now, and I really enjoy it". She doesn't just stick to home exercise, either - Victoria has been spotted at LA's SoulCycle in the past.

