Victoria Beckham looks sensational in chic playsuit for romantic Miami snap with husband David

In true Beckham style, Victoria Beckham and husband David jet-setted abroad to welcome in the New Year, looking loved up as ever in their latest Instagram post as the couple posed for a romantic snap on board a luxury yacht.

Taking to Instagram to dedicate her latest post to her beau, Victoria looked incredible in a tiny black playsuit with tailored shorts and strapless neckline, teaming her look with oversized sunglasses. David donned a simple white tee and black shorts as he cosied up to his wife during their boat trip in Miami.

"I love you", penned Victoria as she rested her head on her husband's shoulder. The star later shared a shirtless photo of her husband to her Instagram story, followed by a photo of their daughter Harper lounging on their yacht.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the fashion designer's romantic post. "Happy New Year beautiful couple!" wrote one fan, while another remarked: "Couple goals".

Victoria donned a chic black playsuit for her luxury boat trip

"The Beckhams in Miami!" penned a third fan, who noticed the snap was taken against the backdrop of Miami's harbour.

Though it is believed the Beckham's enjoyed Christmas in their Cotswolds home, the family appear to have flown overseas for 2022 celebrations - and who can blame them?

In April 2020, the Observer reported that the couple dropped £19million ($24million) on their Miami property inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum with 62 floors where only 100 tenants live.

Victoria shared an idyllic snap of husband David in the sea

The building is designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad, which sits just above the penthouse that David and Victoria are believed to own.

When the building was designed, the intention was to include facilities to mirror a seven-star hotel. These included an infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing area. Sounds like a dream…

