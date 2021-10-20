Harper Beckham's stylish night out with David and Victoria revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Harper Beckham is just the cutest! On Tuesday evening, proud mother Victoria shared a snap in celebration of the ten-year-old having a date night with her and David.

In the sweet picture, Harper Seven can be seen cuddled up to her dad, grinning from ear-to-ear. Aww! VB wrote: "Date night with mummy and daddy. We love you Harper Seven x kisses @davidbeckham."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham and Harper Seven enjoy a girls night

Harper wore a dress she has rocked before and we love it. The frock featured a vintage floral print, square neckline and the cutest puff sleeves. The youngest Beckham child's clothes tend to come from French label Bonpoint, so perhaps it was a past-season buy.

The former Spice Girl's daughter has always loved fashion and in 2019 even designed her own Bonpoint dress for her christening. Talk about chip off the block, right?

Taking to Instagram with a video of the parcel from Bon Point, which consisted of sketches and material swatches, VB said: "Bon Point have designed Harper's christening dress, they've given her three fabrics for her to choose from as well."

She then panned the camera over a sketch of Harper's cape that she wore on her big day, and said: "And this beautiful cashmere cape for on top of her dress. I have to say, it has been the most incredible experience to be a part of - their attention to detail, craftsmanship is really quite incredible. The attention to detail … the clothes are beautifully made and I'm excited for everyone to see which dress she goes for."

Harper wore a Bon Point dress at her christening in 2019

And in 2018, Victoria shared another video of her daughter in the American Girl doll store in the US, where she had designed the doll's outfit. Victoria approved of her daughter's eye for fashion, writing: "Super chic! Harper's design!"

We predict big things for Miss Beckham in the future; watch this space...

