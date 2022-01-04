Tracee Ellis Ross breaks hearts with emotional career update

Tracee Ellis Ross just delivered some bittersweet news about her show Black-ish and to say the response was emotional would be an understatement.

The actress took to Instagram with promotional photos for the very last season of the hit show and fans couldn't get over it.

Alongside the photos of the cast, Tracee wrote: "Who's tuning in to watch the #blackish season premiere with us tomorrow night???"

While her social media followers were clearly excited that Black-ish is back for its new season, they were also overwhelmingly sad.

"Listennnnnnnnnnnnnn I'm already about to cry about it being the last season…….This is hard for me hell I fell like I'm a part of the family," wrote one while another mirrored this statement by adding: "I'm gonna miss the Johnsons so much."

There were tearful emojis but also plenty of compliments for Tracee's very bold suit!

The cast only wrapped filming of the eighth season at the beginning of December and Tracee had some choice words after the wrap party.

Tracee announced the premiere of the last season of Black-ish

Alongside a photo of her with her co-star, Anthony Anderson, and several other photos and videos from the party, she wrote: "It is so hard to say goodbye to the @blackishabc family. But, I leave full of joy and pride.

"It was an honor to go to work every day, to create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television.

"It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway. Blackish was a place where I could shine and be free.

It will be the last season of the show

"Let this show be a promise of what is to come, let the space we leave in our departure be an invitation for an eternity of black women leads who reflect the truth of who we are in the world and more shows that shift the narrative so that we can be seen in our fullness, and reflected as the important, loving, powerful humans that we are.

"@blackishabc’s farewell season premieres January 4, 2022. #blackish."

