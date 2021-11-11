Drew Barrymore steals the show in jaw-dropping ball gown at 2021 CFDA Awards The Charlie's Angels star looked like a princess

Drew Barrymore resembled a modern-day princess at the CFDA Awards on Wednesday night, hitting the red carpet in the most spectacular ball gown.

The 46-year-old looked phenomenal in her yellow Christian Siriano frock, which featured oversized tulle sleeves and an elaborate ruffled, tiered skirt. Drew accessorized with black gold earrings and a diamond ring, both by Lorraine Schwartz, and kept her hair and makeup simple and elegant so as not to overshadow her showstopping gown.

The actress shared plenty of snaps of her look on Instagram, giving shout-outs to her designer pals who helped get her ready for the prestigious fashion event, held in New York City.

"@csiriano love our dates. Love being in your fantasy dress. Yellow sunshine joy. @chloeiscrazy you are my muse and I live to be yours in any way possible," Drew, who was accompanied by designer Christian Siriano, wrote.

Fans went wild over her jaw-dropping outfit, with one responding to the post: "You are literal heaven!" A second said: "Drew you're absolutely stunning in your signature yellow!!! HUMAN SUNSHINE."

A third added: "That dress is truly your embodiment – effervescent joy," and a fourth gushed: "Love love LOVE all of this!"

Drew looked stunning in her yellow ball gown

Drew knows what she likes when it comes to dressing for red carpet events, and previously told InStyle that she prefers "fluid" fashion.

"I have a body type that I tend to cover up," she said. "So it's nothing tight, not big and boxy, more of a fluid drape that feels like the '20s, '40s, and '70s. Not utterly casual but efforted in its effortlessness."

Drew shared several snaps of her outfit on Instagram

Drew was joined at the event by Euphoria's Zendaya, 25, who was presented with the 2021 Fashion Icon Award, making her the youngest recipient to receive the honor in its history.

Other guests included Cara Delevingne, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, Katy Perry, Ciara, and Emily Blunt, amongst others.

