Penny Lancaster stuns fans in gorgeous mini-dress as she bids farewell to close friend The Loose Women star paid tribute to their friendship

Like many celebs, Penny Lancaster has recently been enjoying a gorgeous holiday, but now that it's come to an end, she's had to say farewell to a close friend.

The star posed with her friend, Amber, inside their luscious hotel room, and they both looked sensational in a pair of mini-dresses as they embraced each other. Penny went barefoot as she stunned in the beautiful white frock that featured a lace design around the hemlines, while Amber nearly stole the show with her pink item that featured a striking design, paired with some black sandals.

Penny paid a sweet tribute to her friend, as she wrote: "Our last day together in paradise. Don't know when we will see each other again but our friendship is timeless. We always pick up where we drop off... seamlessly #friendship."

Her fans were mostly left speechless by her beautiful words, as many simply shared heart emojis, but others showed empathy to the Loose Women star.

One reflected: "Hi Penny. I have a friend like that we don't see each other for a long time but we can always just carry on where we left off."

Another added: "Some friendships are like that! Fantastic!" and a third commented: "A deep friendship is always special."

Penny had some beautiful words for her friend

A fourth had their own heartbreaking admission, as they penned: "Can't beat a good bestie, mine has passed away as have all friends now so this old gal lives on with memories, lonely days so enjoy your life Penny, later on it seems so short and has flashed by xx."

Penny's post also gave her followers an insight into her gorgeous hotel room, and it looked nothing short of magical.

The pair both posed on a zebra-patterned ottoman, while behind them was a spacious sofa, decorated with cushions that featured a beautiful natural pattern.

There was also a jaw-dropping painting at the back of the room, and a lampshade, that matched the rest of the room with its floral pattern, on top of a white side table.

The star has a stunning array of mini-dresses

Last month, Penny went on a date night with husband Sir Rod Stewart to Cliveden House and the 50-year-old looked stunning in a gorgeous blue dress that featured a plunging neckline.

Her turquoise gown flowed right down the floor, and she added to the look with a striking pair of black heels. And when it got cold during the outdoor photos, she wore a beautiful black fur coat.

Rod also looked amazing in his outfit, which consisted of a bold red tuxedo jacket and trousers.

