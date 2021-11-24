Drew Barrymore dazzles in stunning sweater as she makes surprising Thanksgiving confession The star got a lot of praise after her admission

Thanksgiving is almost upon us and Drew Barrymore took to her Instagram to make a slightly controversial admission about what her table would be looking like.

The Hollywood star has been partly vegetarian for years, so instead of enjoying all of the traditional meats, she will instead be having their Quorn equivalents. In an Instagram post, she shared this news with followers, writing: "For those of you who don't know, I haven't eaten chicken for 13 years although I do occasionally eat meat.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore dazzles in sweater as she makes controversial Thanksgiving statement

"That's why this Thanksgiving, @quornusa meatless roast will be on my plate! #Flexitarian #QuornPartner."

In a clip she shared, she danced around her kitchen as she enthused: "It's Thanksgiving," and showed off a variety of tasty looking Quorn products alongside a close friend.

And the Scream star looked stunning in a beautiful woollen sweater that looked to be perfect for the fall season.

The eye-catching tan item also featured a gorgeous brown design that ran across its top half.

Drew looked sensational in the garment

And although the sweater would surely be distracting, many fans were impressed with Drew's flexitarian diet, and many admitted they were also going meat-free.

One said: "It looks so good. As a vegan I always appreciate recommendations like this," and another added: "I have been vegetarian for years and quorn roast is a good alternative!"

A third commented: "Oh nice! I make a veggie loaf every year and it is so good! Plus mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, stuffing… all vegan," and a fourth posted: "Loooooove, this is my first mostly vegetarian Thanksgiving and I am making stuffed Squash with quinoa."

The star embraces a flexitarian diet

The 46-year-old shot the clip in a beautiful kitchen, but earlier this month she had fans doing a double-take when she shot a video in her friend's kitchen, which featured a bright pink interior.

In the clip, Drew is sitting at a table in the room, and the bubble gum hue is hard to miss. Almost every cupboard is covered in pink paint apart from the white fridge-freezer unit and a built-in wall oven.

The ceiling is painted crisp white with scattered spotlights that help to illuminate the pretty coloring of the room. There are also plenty of cupboards attached to the walls, which provide the perfect storage space for a chef, and the pink hue pops brilliantly against the white floral wallpaper that can be seen poking through empty wall space.

