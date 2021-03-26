We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Hudson is her own best advert after showcasing her newest Fabletics drop on Instagram – and fans went wild for her bright outfit.

The fitness enthusiast highlighted her toned figure and washboard stomach in a matching pink crop top and leggings ahead of a workout on her Peloton bike.

MORE: Kate Hudson wows with straight hair transformation - and it's so long

With her hair scraped up into a bun and not an ounce of makeup on her face, the actress looked radiant as she prepared to work up a sweat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson reveals private sauna inside $5.5million home

Captioning a set of three images of herself in various modes on the exercise bike, Kate wrote: "Pink cause you are so very”...what song? We dropped some bright colors for spring today @fabletics and they good and happy! #fableticscofounder."

Kate's fans were quick to compliment her on her athletic physique and show-stopping sportswear. "Omg I want this one!" commented one follower. "Pretty in pink. Love it!" said another. A third added: "Looking so very beautiful!"

Melanie Griffith even responded to the snaps, writing: "Look at your beautiful ripped body."

MORE: Kate Hudson's baby number 4 - everything she's said

READ: Kate Hudson supported by fans after announcing new surprising career move

Kate's fans loved her matching pink sportswear

Kate is a firm believer in keeping a healthy body and mind.

Last year, she launched her own holistic health and nutritional supplements line, INBLOOM Nutrition, after working with nutritionists and herbalists to create plant-based powders that promote skin health and better sleep, among other benefits.

The main options available are Beauty Aura, Brain Flow, Dream Sleep, Energy Shift and Essential Elements. Each pack contains 30 servings each and range in price from $49 to $59.

Sprint 2-Piece Outfit, $114.90, Fabletics

And back in January, Kate revealed the secret to her glowing complexion, revealing her "new favourite" skincare product is Symbiome The One Restorative Cream.

The all-natural cream, which costs $125 for a 50ml jar, has only three ingredients aside from water - Croton Cajucara (Sanoma) Leaf Oil, and Lactobacillus Ferment. It is hydrating, ultra-soothing, and helps replenish what skin has lost.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.