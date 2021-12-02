Kate Hudson's hair transformation turns heads in latest photograph Rocking it just as effortlessly

Kate Hudson has been feeling the festive mood lately like so many others, but she decided to take on the season with a completely different look.

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram from her stunning family home with a brightly lit Christmas tree behind her.

She wore a cardigan and a red dress with a high slit from which one of her legs poked through, along with a pair of reindeer antlers.

She even held on to a microphone with her name on it, presumably ready to belt out a slew of festive tunes to really feel the vibe.

However, it was Kate's hair that really struck fans, as her antlers sat on a short blonde crop, akin to the pixie cut she rocked earlier in her career.

It's unclear whether the picture was a throwback, as it did feature presents under the tree, which would be quite early for a recent shot. However, fans couldn't help gushing either way.

Kate's shorter hairstyle in her latest post had fans raving

Chelsea Handler wrote: "You looking like Goldie," a statement that many others echoed, with one fan also saying: "OMG YOUR HAIR !!!!!!"

Kerry Washington simply left a slew of laughing emojis, and a fan commented: "Dig the hair!!! Way to be MERRY!!! Show tree when available," as another added: "You look like Twiggy 60's vibe."

The Almost Famous star certainly isn't alone in feeling the fun festive spirit in the household, as she shared that her kids were also getting in the mood.

She shared a fun snapshot of her time at home with her two sons during the holidays, in which they just comically posed for the camera.

The actress showed how her two sons were gearing up for the holidays

"Middle part bros," she captioned the picture of her sons Ryder and Bing, with fans instantly flooding the comments with heart emojis, including doting grandmother Goldie Hawn.

One fan even wrote: "OMG bringing back those 90’s Christian Slater/ Ethan Hawke vibes," and many others going "aww."

