Kate Hudson's figure-hugging one-piece leaves fans speechless

Kate Hudson just left her fans green with envy thanks to her latest holiday snap. Not only did her Christmas set-up look pretty idyllic, but her skintight one-piece was seriously incredible.

The 42-year-old star was seen enjoying a jigsaw puzzle, sipping on a hot drink as she contemplated her next move. Kate's outfit stole the show, with the star modelling a figure-hugging mint green bodysuit, boasting double strap detailing and a plunging neckline, in a clingy material. The outfit highlighted her athletic figure to perfection – and fans were so distracted they almost didn't notice the beautiful snowy setting visible outside the window.

Kate captioned the video: "Well, see ya next year… #puzzleloverkay." Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer commented: "Body-ody!!!!!!!!!!" while another friend enthused: "That one piece is [fire]".

Others were desperate to know how they could copy the Almost Famous star's look, with one fan asking: "Who makes that green onesie?!!!!"

Kate looked amazing in a bodycon one-piece

The Bride Wars actress has already proved how into the Christmas spirit she is when she shared a picture on her Instagram from her stunning family home with a brightly lit Christmas tree behind her.

She also treated fans to a gorgeous family snapshot of her mother Goldie Hawn cuddling her daughter Rani, two.

Kate's mother Goldie Hawn has joined them for the holidays

Goldie donned a Christmas-themed green dress and smiled brightly for the camera, while little Rani beamed with delight.

"Holiday spirit off to a great start #happyholidays," Kate captioned the sweet photo.

The family shares an extremely close bond, with Kate living only a few doors away from her mother, and they all frequently spend time together.

