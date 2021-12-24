Kate Hudson's figure-hugging one-piece leaves fans speechless

Kate Thomas
Kate Hudson, 42, looked amazing in a skintight bodysuit that highlighted her athletic figure in her new Christmas snap
Kate Hudson just left her fans green with envy thanks to her latest holiday snap. Not only did her Christmas set-up look pretty idyllic, but her skintight one-piece was seriously incredible.
FAMILY: Kate Hudson on baby number four! Everything she's said
The 42-year-old star was seen enjoying a jigsaw puzzle, sipping on a hot drink as she contemplated her next move. Kate's outfit stole the show, with the star modelling a figure-hugging mint green bodysuit, boasting double strap detailing and a plunging neckline, in a clingy material. The outfit highlighted her athletic figure to perfection – and fans were so distracted they almost didn't notice the beautiful snowy setting visible outside the window.
WATCH: Kate Hudson shares cute workout video with daughter
Kate captioned the video: "Well, see ya next year… #puzzleloverkay." Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer commented: "Body-ody!!!!!!!!!!" while another friend enthused: "That one piece is [fire]".
DISCOVER: Kate Hudson makes rare comment on wedding plans with fiancé Danny Fujikawa
Others were desperate to know how they could copy the Almost Famous star's look, with one fan asking: "Who makes that green onesie?!!!!"
Kate looked amazing in a bodycon one-piece
The Bride Wars actress has already proved how into the Christmas spirit she is when she shared a picture on her Instagram from her stunning family home with a brightly lit Christmas tree behind her.
She also treated fans to a gorgeous family snapshot of her mother Goldie Hawn cuddling her daughter Rani, two.
Kate's mother Goldie Hawn has joined them for the holidays
Goldie donned a Christmas-themed green dress and smiled brightly for the camera, while little Rani beamed with delight.
MORE: Kate Hudson's hair transformation turns heads in latest photograph
"Holiday spirit off to a great start #happyholidays," Kate captioned the sweet photo.
The family shares an extremely close bond, with Kate living only a few doors away from her mother, and they all frequently spend time together.
Read more HELLO! US stories here