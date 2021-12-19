Motsi Mabuse reacts to Rose and Giovanni's Strictly win following online criticism The Strictly Come Dancing judge shared a heartfelt message

Motsi Mabuse took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet reflection on the last series of Strictly following the final on Saturday night.

Re-sharing a photo taken behind-the-scenes by quarter-finalist Dan Walker, the judge posted a picture of the show's winner, Rose Ayling-Ellis, pulling her mum close for a hug as she held tightly onto the Glitterball.

The mum-of-one captioned the heart-melting image: "To all fearless moms!!!! @rose.a.e [heart and crying emojis]. Thank you @mrdanwalker for capturing this moment #strictly."

The heartfelt post came after Motsi was criticised for her reaction to Rose's win on Saturday.

The star's fans clearly appreciated the kind sentiment, with many posting heart emojis in response while others wrote: "Beautiful," and: "Yes @motsimabuse… inspiration to us!!"

The previous evening, however, some viewers thought they detected a less-than-pleased reaction from Motsi after Rose and her professional partner, Giovanni Pernice, were crowned winners of the 2021 series.

Motsi shared Dan Walker's sweet behind-the-scenes photo

Fans of Strictly took to Twitter after the win was announced, suggesting that the 40-year-old didn't look pleased.

One wrote: "@motsimabuse Did not look happy with results…" while another added: "I'm surely not the only viewer who noticed Motsi's disappointment at the result."

However, others were quick to support the star, including her sense of style, with one commenting of her fabulous orange dress: "The real winner of tonight is Motsi’s entire look #Strictly2021 #StrictlyFinal."

Rose and Giovanni won Strictly on Saturday night

Another sweetly chimed in: "Love you, Motsi [heart emoji]. I am so pleased you are part of the programme, you help make it what it is."

Meanwhile, Rose took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her dance partner. "I'm dedicating this post to the most wonderful human ever, Giovanni," she wrote.

"The person who was there every day… who knows truly what this journey has been for me… I cannot thank him enough for all the work and effort to make me become the dancer that I am today."

