Tess Daly turns up the glam in strapless bodycon dress

Tess Daly brought some much-needed glamour to our Sunday night when she wore a strapless bodycon dress by David Koma to announce the Strictly Come Dancing results.

The presenter looked sensational in the black figure-hugging number, which featured silver embellishment along the waist. Tess styled the dress with black strappy heels from Dune, wearing her blonde hair in a sophisticated ponytail and sporting a black smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's five style lessons

The 52-year-old accessorised with delicate silver jewellery, perfectly complementing her festive ensemble.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Tess wrote: "Tonight decides the semi-finalists!! Who are we rooting for? @BBCStrictly".

Tess Daly dazzled fans in her strapless dress

Fans rushed to comment, with one gushing: "I mean come on!! Could you be any more gorgeous," while another added: "Absolutely beautiful indeed," followed by lots of heart emojis.

Sadly, it seems that the star's exact dress is no longer available to shop, however, the designer has lots of other amazing options for the party season ahead, including this showstopping crystal-embellished black satin gown.

David Koma crystal-embellished satin gown, £1,310, Mytheresa

On Saturday night, Tess opted for another festive number for the Strictly show, wearing a daring sequined mini dress by Dundas. She wore her hair in a sleek, straight style and went for a similar makeup look, adding large silver hoops for extra drama.

She took to social media to thank her team, James Yardley, Aimee Adams and Christian Vermaak for creating the look, and her husband Vernon Kay had the best response. Taking to the comments section, he wrote: "Heeeeeeelllllooooooooo" – how sweet!

Tess was joined by co-host Claudia Winkleman, who also looked amazing in a jaw-dropping red dress by Self-Portrait. The pair always look impeccable on the show, and their stylist Sinead McKeefry previously told HELLO!: "If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama".

