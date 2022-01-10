We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Harper Beckham looked adorable in a series of photographs her mum Victoria shared on Instagram. The former Spice Girl uploaded a series of heartwarming family pictures. She wrote: "Creating family memories in the sunshine. Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz @libbyyadams @jackie.adams_ @mimimoocher #HarperSeven.xx"

READ: Harper Beckham is dad David's double with her brand new look

In one snap, Harper was on the beach with brother Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan, wearing a pair of super cool denim shorts featuring the punky 'checkerboard' print.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares tap-dancing video of Harper to mark 10th birthday

According to Who What Wear: "A checkerboard print usually consists of squares in two different colours positioned in alternating positions. As its name suggests, think of chess to checkerboards." It has become super popular lately, so little Harper is bang on trend with this one.

MORE: Victoria Beckham is every inch the proud mum as she celebrates daughter Harper's latest achievement

Although she is the queen of fashion, Victoria has never actually never worn this print. Despite enjoying gingham and tartan, the checkerboard has never featured in her wardrobe.

Harper rocking her checkerboard shorts

In 2016, the International New York Times set up a fashion blog dedicated to Harper. When the fashionista discovered it, she said: "That’s quite amazing. I had no idea. And perhaps a little odd. I suppose it says a lot about the world we are living in today. And yet it doesn't surprise me."

Get the look!

Slant Pocket Checkered Print Denim Shorts, £6.49, Shein

She added: "Harper is incredibly chic and wears some incredibly sweet things. She's a very stylish little thing with her own sense of how she wants to dress. She tends to choose exactly what she wears herself."

MORE: Harper Beckham pays tribute to mum Victoria with sweet new outfit

Ten-year-old Harper covets some of the most exclusive and high-end designer labels out there, including Burberry, Gucci and Chloe.

Victoria enjoys a tartan print

Who can forget when she watched a Burberry fashion show at the tender age of three? Harper joined her three brothers and parents at the 2015 review show, where she sat next to Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, donning a mini trench dress by the iconic British brand. Amazing.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.