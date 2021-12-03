Victoria Beckham is every inch the proud mum as she celebrates daughter Harper's latest achievement The fashion designer often sings her children's praises

Victoria Beckham has expressed her joy after her ten-year-old daughter Harper completed her 11+ exam this week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Spice Girl star - who shares four children with husband David Beckham - uploaded a sweet snap of her little girl holding a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers.

"11+ over!" she remarked alongside a series of fingers-crossed and party emojis. It is yet to be revealed which grammar or private school the youngster has applied for.

The exam, which is taken by children in their final year of primary education, are used by both state-funded grammar schools and many private schools to identify the most academically-able children.

Both David and Victoria are doting parents to sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16. It is believed that Romeo and Cruz were students at Wetherby, the same private school Prince William and Prince Charles attended, while their youngest child Harper is reported to be a pupil at Glendower Preparatory School.

Despite their fame and fortune, Victoria and David have worked hard to ensure that they are all kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph in 2014, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children.

"But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

