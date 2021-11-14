Harper Beckham pays tribute to mum Victoria with sweet new outfit – and she's barely recognisable! Victoria and David Beckham are doting parents

Victoria Beckham shared the most adorable photo of her daughter Harper to social media on Sunday, and the little girl is certainly following in her mum's footsteps.

Taking to Instagram, the designer posted a cute picture of her ten-year-old wearing a wool beanie hat with light and dark pink colour blocking along with a snood in matching colours, which the youngster wore pulled up over her nose, so that only her eyes were visible!

The mum-of-four captioned the image: "Harper Seven snug as a (@thewoolmarkcompany) bug in her snood and beanie set #VBxWoolmark."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham and Harper Seven enjoy a girls' night in Miami

The cosy set is part of the former Spice Girl's collaboration with the Merino wool brand, and Victoria's many fans were quick to share their love for the design as well as for the photo.

Their comments included: "How adorable," "Lovely," "Too stinkin' cute," and: "Need!!"

Harper looked so sweet in the new snapshot

Many others simply expressed their enthusiasm with hearts and heart-eyes emojis, while one commented on a family resemblance – but not with Victoria.

"Sweet… She looks like little Brooklyn," they wrote. While Harper is close to her three older brothers, including 22-year-old Brooklyn, she and her mum enjoy twinning when they can.

Victoria announced her plans to do just that last month, after she uploaded a series of photographs sporting a pink and brown colour block knit with statement orange cord flares, with the top from her Woolmark collaboration and the trousers coming soon from her own fashion line.

Harper is also close to her dad, David

The fashionista captioned the images: "A colour clash so wrong it’s right. Ready to match with Harper Seven in my #VBxWoolmark knit! (amazing orange cords from my pre-collection, coming very soon!)"

A few weeks earlier, the mother-daughter duo matched again as they enjoyed some quality time together for a day of pampering, which saw them both don face masks.

At the time, the star wrote: "Weekend cuddles and beauty treatments with mummy."

