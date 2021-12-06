Louise Redknapp took to Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon to announce that she is going to be performing at the Mighty Hoopla next year. How exciting! The 9 to 5 singer shared a series of sassy shots of herself looking incredible to coincide with the big reveal.

READ: Louise Redknapp looks picture-perfect in dreamy hotel photo

We loved her outfit, which consisted of a simple cream bodysuit, white blazer and toe cap high heel shoes - and that's it! Balancing on a chic pink chaise lounge, the star looked super stunning, don't you think?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments

The mother-of-two wrote: "Can't wait to see you all at summer shows! Looking forward to getting back to performing music... maybe even some new tracks!"

MORE: Louise Redknapp's sassy new trainers are going to surprise you

Louise starred as Violet in the 9 to 5 musical, however the show in Plymouth last week was a particularly poignant one for her, as it was her last show in the role. Starting from next year, former Brookside star Claire Sweeney will be playing the part.

Louise looked incredible on Instagram

As well as touring, the blonde beauty has lots to keep her busy, from style advice appearances on ITV, to her fashion collaboration with high street mecca Peacocks, which launched last month. Announcing the news online, she said: "As you all know I love fashion and I am delighted to reveal that I’ve been working with @peacocks_fashion to put together my very own edit. These are highly styled, high quality pieces that represent the best of British fashion."

We love this super chic blazer and bodysuit combo!

The 46-year-old also said: “From the school run to a night out with girlfriends, the pieces in this edit will have you looking and feeling your best from morning until night. “I’m all about price per wear and getting clothes you can keep re-wearing in different ways to create new looks. I feel we’ve selected items to help you do that with this edit.”

READ: Louise Redknapp just made this coat look ridiculously chic

Lots of items have sold out already, so don't delay if you want to treat yourself.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.