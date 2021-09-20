Lisa Rinna gave fans a touch of glamor and seduction with her incredible look for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon showed up in a beautiful figure-hugging gown that was mostly made of black velvet on the one side.

However, the other half was made of a sheer fabric that was embedded with a lot of sparkle, even featuring floral detailing along her shoulder.

She was dressed by celebrity stylist Brad Goreski in the Oscar De La Renta number, and shared a video of it with the caption, "#Glambots are back and we're SO ready for the #2021Emmy's to begin!"

Lisa and Brad were also part of the panel that counted down to the Emmys red carpet with E! News joining Nina Parker.

Lisa rocked the Emmys red carpet in a figure-hugging Oscar De La Renta gown

When the two asked her about red carpet memories, she brought up her iconic Versace gown from the 1998 Academy Awards and how much more trouble went into it than you'd think.

Lisa's memorable teal colored dress featured a chainmail top and flowing skirt, made even more visually remarkable by the fact that she was pregnant with her daughter Delilah Belle at the time.

She said, "The story is I grew from the first fitting. Harry had to run down to the garage to get a pair of pliers to get me in the top of the dress."

Her co-hosts were quite stunned by the tale, and Lisa added another incredible incident to the story, saying, "Matt Damon at the Vanity Fair party came up with his Oscar and kissed my stomach. Delilah Belle's been kissed by Matt Damon's Oscar."

The mother-daughter duo pulled off the same gown in perfect fashion

The TV star recently shared a shot of herself in her Versace gown paired with a picture of Delilah wearing the same gown now, with the caption, "From my Vintage collection. @versace then, Pregnant with @delilahbelle And Now, @delilahbelle in the dress. 1997 and now in 2021."

