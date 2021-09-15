Lisa Rinna is pretty in pink in a body-skimming dress you can’t miss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Lisa Rinna made fans go wild as she showed off her toned physique in a sleek midi dress that hugged her curves - and we’re obsessed!

MORE: Lisa Rinna makes Met Gala debut in hilarious leg-baring photo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked incredible in a video she shared on Instagram that showed her propping her hands on her hips as she struck a pose in a sleek rose-hued Alex Perry dress. Lisa completed the look with strappy stilettos.

Lisa and Sarah Paulson appeared together on Watch What Happens Live

"Thanks for having me @bravoandy @bravowwhl," Lisa captioned the post.

Fans were quick to sing her praises in the comments, with one writing: "This look is stunning." Another added: "Love this look!"

The dress had an impeccably tailored fit and flattered Lisa’s figure with its smooth stretch-crepe fabric. It also featured structured shoulders and a square neckline.

Lisa's fans swooned when she shared a video of herself modeling the sleek dress

The gorgeous number is a twist on the traditional staple, and great to have on hand for date nights, special dinners, and evenings out.

Even with a price tag of $1,000 though, it’s already almost sold out. So, we tracked down a similar version on Revolve.

Lisa appeared on WWHL with Sarah Paulson, who showed off her impeccable style in an oversized black blazer paired with a black button-down top, rolled-up denim jeans, and pumps.

MORE: Lisa Rinna's baby bump photo gets fans talking - but it's not what you think!

Prior to their appearance on the show, the reality star made fans giggle when she shared a picture of her debut on the Met Gala carpet, however, it isn't what you'd expect.

Lisa reposted a meme from the Instagram page "how.meme.you" that included a picture of Megan Fox posing at Monday's big-ticket event in her red-hot lace-up Dundas gown.

WATCH: Lisa and Sarah kept the laughs coming on WWHL

In the background, Lisa could be seen making a cameo in an oft-memed image of her running in a green dress barefoot.

MORE: Lisa Rinna is a summer superstar in sensational pink bikini

The actress perfectly fit in with Megan and shared the picture on her own social media with a few laughing emojis in the caption.

Fans were in hysterics upon seeing the picture, just like Lisa, and many dropped laughing emojis of their own.

Leave it to Lisa to bring on the comedy and style all in the same week.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.