Lisa Rinna is holiday ready in a sensational red gown

Lisa Rinna is making sure she steps into this holiday season with not only the right spirit but also the right fashion.

Her latest social media post is proof of that as she shared a picture of herself posing in an absolutely sensational outfit.

The television personality revealed that she was working on a campaign with Neiman Marcus for which she donned an all-red ensemble.

She wore a figure-hugging Alexander McQueen red gown that featured ruched detailing at the hem with a pair of Balenciaga boots.

Her hair was slicked back and she was completely done up as she completed the look with a big red puffer jacket to match her surroundings.

Lisa stood in a room made up like a winter wonderland scenery, including a Christmas tree, a ski, a mountain backdrop, and some fake snow on the floor.

"Oh just a little @alexandermcqueen & @balenciaga boot moment in the fake snow in LA. #celebratebig @neimanmarcus," she captioned the post.

Lisa truly showed up for her new campaign as a vision in red

Fans immediately rushed to the comments to fawn over the TV icon's look, with many simply leaving red heart and flame emojis.

One commented: "Love Lisa in red," while another wrote: "One of my favourite looks on you!!!" A third added: "You should wear RED more! You look gorgeous," while many others simply exclaimed "queen" or "stunning."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been stepping into the transition away from summer in the best way possible with her social media posts.

Lisa has particularly been getting her fans and followers hyped about her Halloween costume as she has shared throwbacks to her previous incredible looks.

The TV star has been gearing up for Halloween with some of her past looks

She recently posted a picture of one of her most memorable outfits, her recreation of the iconic green Versace dress worn by Jennifer Lopez as she swished it around and showed off her endless legs.

"Also Iconic #ilovehalloween," she wrote in the caption, and we can't help but agree.

