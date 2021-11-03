Lisa Rinna stuns fans with gorgeous new picture – and her daughter has the best reaction This is amazing!

Lisa Rinna is one fashionable lady, and earlier this week, oozed glamour as she posed in a plunging black top.

The Real Housewives star looked sensational in the garment, which she paired with skinny jeans and a belt, as she showcased a different hairstyle, allowing her long locks to flow down her shoulders instead of keeping it short. Lisa struck a sultry pose in the photo as she stared down the camera lens with her arms in front of her and teased: "There's a New Girl in Town. Coming Soon…"

WATCH: Lisa Rinna resembles a supermodel with blonde hair

Fans went wild in the comments, including the 58-year-old's daughter Delilah, who wrote: "You look so young I'm shookithhhhhh."

Another exclaimed: "I wanna meet herrrrrr!!" while a third added: "Oh wow at least 20 years younger," and a fourth posted: "This is 90s super model. I love it. All kinds of Liz Hurley with Cindy Crawford!"

Lisa is a doting mother to two daughters, Delilah, 23, and Amelia, 20; she is also the stepmother to husband Harry Hamlin's son, Dimitri, 41.

The star wowed fans with her daring look

The star always takes the time out to dote on her own daughters, including recently when Amelia walked in the Richard Quinn fashion show.

Amelia looked amazing in the ensemble which featured a floral mini dress, with an interlocking pattern, shoulder length white gloves and black trousers.

Lisa reshared a clip from the fashion event, and couldn't help but gush with pride in the post's caption. She wrote: "@richardquinn's SS22 collection serving a parade of florals, shoulder pads, pleating, sequins and gowns styled by @kegrand Go @ameliagray."

Lisa has a close bond with her daughters

Amelia was also proud of her achievement, sharing a shot of herself walking the runway, and writing: "THANK YOU @richardquinn @kegrand @bitton so grateful to this whole entire team…I'm on cloud 9… pinch me."

Fans were quick to share their love for the star's daughter's achievement, with RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash, who also walked in the show, commenting: "Not me and @ameliagray walking the same show together."

Another enthused: "THIS IS MAJOR," while a third added: "She is beauty, she is grace."

