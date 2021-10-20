Lisa Rinna looks unbelievable in a wedding gown in epic throwback Now that's what you call a wedding photoshoot

Lisa Rinna left many fans with hearts in their eyes with her new social media post of herself during one of the peaks of her career.

The actress shared a picture of a magazine cover from 1995, specifically Soap Opera Magazine, as she posed alongside Robert Kelker-Kelly.

The two were shot from their wedding on the show Days of Our Lives, with Lisa wearing a jaw-dropping lace wedding gown.

She looked every bit the deadly bride, though, as both stared intensely at the camera rather than trying to look happily in love.

Lisa captioned the shot: "I've been scrolling through my phone and this takes it way back to 1993 or 4 or 5 lol. #BilleAndBo."

Fans immediately were taken by the shot and reminisced about the heyday of Lisa's run on the show, as one commented: "You guys are gorgeous," and another wrote: "I stayed home from school to watch this wedding."

Lisa threw it back to her wedding on Days of Our Lives

However, many launched into a debate about Robert's character, Bo, exclaiming that they preferred the union of Bo and Hope Williams instead.

One fan said: "Loved Bo. But it was really Bo and Hope," as another added: "Love me some Billie but Bo and Hope forever." One couldn't decide, and excitedly wrote: "OMG!!!!!!!! Billie and Bo!!!!!!!! YES!!!!! But Bo and Hope too!!!! OMG Lisa you just took me backkkkkkkkkk!!!!"

The reality TV icon has been delighting fans with several throwback moments recently, and shared one not long ago that left fans wowed as well.

Lisa posted a shot of her with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates from their early days together, throwing it back to when the show first began.

The TV star shared another throwback from her beginnings on Real Housewives

"7 years ago. Wow," she simply captioned the shot, and fans immediately launched into a flurry of nostalgic messages as they reminisced about the show's initial cast.

