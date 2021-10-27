Jane McDonald looks stunning in check coat as she hints at exciting news The Loose Women star looked so stylish

Jane McDonald shared another stylish photo of herself to social media on Wednesday, as she hinted at a new project.

The former Loose Women panellist posed in a snapshot which saw her beaming as she wore a smart black-and-white check coat over black leggings and knee-high white boots that had a definite 1960s vibe.

As she posted the picture, Jane teased her fans about what she's been working on over the last few weeks.

The star captioned the image: "It's got a bit nippy here in Yorkshire... had to wrap up warm when I was out and about filming (can't wait to tell you what I've been up to!) #autumn #Yorkshire."

Jane's fans were quick to express their enthusiasm for both her outfit and her new venture. One wrote: "You keep teasing us Jane… Looking forward to seeing just what you have been up to."

Others added: "Hi Jane, you are looking lovely today and very happy in what you are doing," and: "You look amazing, luv your coat Jane. Hope you are keeping well and nice and warm."

Jane shared the stylish snapshot to Twitter

A fourth chimed in: "You look lovely in black and white Jane! Love the coat and the top! Keep warm and cosy lovely lady!" Jane has certainly been pulling off some stylish autumn looks over the last few weeks.

A few days ago, she posed for a photo in a black top and leggings which she wore underneath a silver-and-black patterned coat. The 58-year-old's hair hung loose past her shoulders and she beamed as she looked at the camera.

Jane captioned the picture: "I've been doing some more filming in #Yorkshire - having a great time!"

A week before that, the singer and presenter shared another photo that showed her wearing a fabulous black coat with a diamond design.

