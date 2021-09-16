We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jane McDonald has an accomplished singing career, having released over ten albums, including her latest one Let the Light In.

And on Thursday, the former Loose Women star delighted fans when she revealed that it is finally available to buy.

Taking to Instagram, Jane shared an image of the cover, and wrote: "I'm so excited to announce that my new album, Let the Light In, is out now!

"Early last year, like everyone else, I was forced to stop and stay at home. With so much time on my hands I dusted off my piano and became inspired to write some songs for a new album.

"When it came time to record the album I asked my own band, who also just happened to be free!"

She added: "The album has the same fantastic energy that anyone who has seen me live will have experienced. This is the best album that I have ever recorded and I cannot wait to share it with you."

Fans were blown away by Jane's announcement, as one enthused: "A gem! What else would one expect from such a powerful vocalist. BRAVO!"

A second said: "Fantastic album, best ever so come [on] everyone go out a buy a copy, you won't be disappointed," and others added strings of heart emojis.

The star is thrilled with her new album

It's been a difficult year for Jane, who was left devastated when she lost her husband, Eddie Rothe, to lung cancer. In May, the TV star thanked fans for the support and love they'd shown her following his passing.

She wrote: "I want to thank everyone most sincerely for the wonderful cards and messages of support that I have received since the awful news was announced that I had lost my beloved Ed.

"I'm so touched by each and every one. All the kind thoughts and words have meant so much to me and many of you have let me know that you are going through the same thing as me having lost loved ones and I wish you all love and strength back.

"I'm hugely grateful for everyone who very kindly donated to the Just Giving page for Wakefield Hospice in Ed's memory. It's been a tough time for us all recently and I know that better days are ahead."

