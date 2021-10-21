Jane McDonald stuns fans in eye-catching outfit as she returns to her roots The Loose Women star is so stylish

Jane McDonald wowed her followers on social media on Wednesday as she posed in a glamorous outfit while filming in the county she knows best.

The former Loose Women panellist posed for a photo outside which saw her looking lovely in a black top and leggings which she wore underneath a silver-and-black patterned coat.

The 58-year-old's hair hung loose past her shoulders and she beamed as she looked at the camera.

Jane captioned the picture: "I've been doing some more filming in #Yorkshire - having a great time!" Her fans were quick to compliment her style, and to share their appreciation for her talent.

One replied: "Great photo, luv the coat too. Being completely selfish the more you film the more we get to see you on tv but hope you are not working too hard."

Another wrote: "Love your coat you have fabulous style Jane. Can't wait for more cruising and more singing."

I've been doing some more filming in #Yorkshire - having a great time! pic.twitter.com/zGaLpX6BF2 — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) October 20, 2021

Jane looked lovely as ever in the new photo

Others added: "Looking stunning as usual," "Looking good x," and: "Love your coat, Jane !"

The singer is leading the way in outerwear style at the moment.

Just a few days ago, she shared another photo that showed her wearing a fabulous black coat with a diamond design, which she paired with a stunning pair of thigh-high boots and some black leather gloves.

Jane's fans are no doubt pleased to see her enjoying life following the sad death of her partner Eddie Roche earlier this year.

The star's partner Eddie sadly died earlier this year

The star, who was formerly a drummer with 1960s group The Searchers, was diagnosed with lung cancer last year and died in March.

A heartfelt post shared to Jane's social media announcing the tragic news read: "It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved life partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March…

"We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice."

