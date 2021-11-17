Jane McDonald's fans react as she shares exciting news about 2022 plans The former Loose Women panellist is on the move!

Jane McDonald delighted fans with a glimpse into her future plans on Wednesday, as she took to Twitter to announce some lovely news.

Sharing an image of an idyllic tropical beach, complete with blue sea and palm trees, the star wrote: "I'm off to film in the Caribbean! I’m looking forward to dusting off my passport early next year and being able to travel again. This time I’ll have my feet firmly on land as I explore Barbados, St Lucia, Antigua and Grenada!"

The former Loose Women panellist's followers were quick to share their excitement for the star, with one replying: "Oh wow. Have a fab-u-lous time."

Another added: "Really looking forward to watching you in the Caribbean, I love your infectious laughter and sense of humour. Take care. Xx."

A third, meanwhile, sweetly commented: "Such exciting news Jane, I could think of no-one better to show us our dream holidays."

Jane delighted fans with her update about the future

While she was once best known for her cruise ship ventures, the 58-year-old has stayed closer to home during the pandemic.

The star recently kept her followers updated as she filmed around Yorkshire for another new series that will hit our screens next year.

Jane finally filled fans in on the details of that programme earlier this month, sharing a beautiful image of herself rocking a stylish leopard print coat which she captioned: "A few more photos from the filming of my upcoming TV series 'Jane McDonald's Yorkshire' - coming 2022 on @channel5_tv #JaneMcDonaldsYorkshire #Yorkshire."

Jane's partner Eddie sadly died earlier this year

The star is getting back to work following the sad loss of her partner of 13 years, Eddie Rothe, who died of lung cancer back in March.

The singer paid a heart-warming tribute to her late partner when she returned to Loose Women as a guest last week.

She said: "I don’t want to feel sad for the rest of my life because that wasn’t Ed, Ed was golden, he was smiley, he was beautiful."

