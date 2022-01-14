Michelle Keegan makes exciting announcement in vibrant mini dress

Michelle Keegan just delivered some exciting news! Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Brassic star announced her appearance on a new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, acting as a guest judge.

Sharing a super-glam snap to mark the occasion, Michelle had fans swooning over her vibrant mini dress, adorned in the most striking butterfly print. Completing the look with a statement pair of rainbow hooped earrings, the actress wore her brunette locks in a gorgeous half-up-half-down style, modelling dewy makeup.

Michelle's episode will be available to watch from 1 February

The caption read: "Ohhhh she's ready. So excited to be a guest judge on the new series of RuPauls @dragraceukbbc Versus The World. Hits your screens with a bang Feb 1st @bbciplayer #dragraceuk."

Sending fans wild with the news, Michelle's 5.4million followers were quick to comment. "BESIDE myself babes!!!!! Omg omg omg!!!!" wrote Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley. Meanwhile, Michelle's former Our Girl co-star, Benjamin Aldridge commented: "I'm DEAD."

Earlier this week the TV star posted another gorgeous snap on Instagram

The TV star has become something of a fashion and beauty icon over the years, so it's hardly surprising that Michelle has been invited to act as a guest judge on the hit series. Just last week, she had fans eager to shop her dreamy psychedelic print jumper from Very.

Due to drop next month, Michelle rocked the mint-coloured knit after returning from her tropical holiday to Mexico. Posting a stunning selfie on Instagram, she accessorised with a dazzling gold necklace which we're pretty sure is by Hermina Athens.

VIDEO: Find out Michelle Keegan's 7 beauty secrets

As well as marvelling over her winter outfit, fans also remarked on her brows and questioned what lipstick she might be wearing. In a previous interview with HELLO! Michelle told us all of her favourite makeup tips and tricks.

On her flawless base, the 34-year-old said: "For me, I use a sheer foundation - like the Giorgio Armani illuminator foundation - which has got a little bit of coverage, but it's not too thick. And it's got a dewy finish.

I always wear nude lips - I don't feel comfortable with a dark lip," she told us. "I just don't feel like me. I don't really amp up my eyes either, I either wear a little bit of eyeliner on top or a few layers of mascara if I need to amp up my eye. But that's it really."

