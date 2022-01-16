Holly Willoughby stuns in breathtaking blue Dancing on Ice dress – and wow The ITV presenter was the picture of glamour

Holly Willoughby looked seriously sensational when she returned to the Dancing on Ice rink alongside co-host Phillip Schofield on Sunday.

The presenter wowed in the most incredible ice-blue off-the-shoulder gown by Suzanne Neville to kick off the 2022 edition of the ITV competition, and she looked absolutely stunning. She kept things simple with a small pair of earrings, letting the dress make an impact on its own.

Holly's blonde hair was styled in loose waves and she wore subtle yet smokey eye makeup.

Giving fans a glimpse of her outfit ahead of the 2022 premier of the programme, the presenter posed for Instagram looking down at her gorgeous outfit, and captioned it: "And we’re back… @dancingonice 2022 see you on @itv 6:30pm #hwstyle Dress by @suzanneneville jewellery by @susannahlovisjewellers shoes by @sophiawebster."

Fans were obsessed with her look, taking to the comments section to shower the star with compliments, which included: "This is too adorable," "Beautiful! can’t wait to tune in again," and: "Wow beautiful dress Holly [heart emojis]."

Holly looked beautiful in blue

Holly always pulls out all the stops when it comes to her Dancing on Ice wardrobe, styled by her regular This Morning fashion guru, Danielle Whiteman.

The mother-of-three's sleek hair is courtesy of Ciler Peksah while Patsy O'Neill is responsible for her beautiful glow.

The presenter rocked a ravishing red gown for the DOI press day, looking elegant in a floor-length, off-the-shoulder number that highlighted her hourglass waist.

Holly also looks ravishing in red

Holly's look was accessorised with sparkling chandelier earrings and opted for a berry lip and rose-hued eye shadow, with her pretty makeup matching the bold shade of her dress.

The 2022 series of Dancing on Ice sees the likes of S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, Coronation Street stalwart Sally Dynevor and Happy Mondays legend Bez donning their skates and taking to the ice.