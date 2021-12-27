We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is currently spending her Christmas in the Maldives with her beautiful family and we are totally loving her holiday snaps.

Her latest bikini picture has been hailed as her best one yet by fans and it's easy to see why. The star shared a photo of herself in the tropical sea, wearing a blue matching bikini my her favourite swimwear designer, Melissa Odabash. She wrote: "Bottoms up #boxingday."

Fans were quick to offer their admiration in their droves - the snap generated lots of well-wishes and 'likes'.

Amanda works very hard on her bikini body. The Britain's Got Talent judge explained that she exercises to offset the alcohol she drinks. Speaking to Top Sante magazine recently, she said: "I joke about my love of alcohol but honestly when I say I exercise to drink, it is true! I can balance one off against the other."

She added that she's a big fan of wine, but that she also counteracts this by drinking "a lot of water as I know it is good for my body and skin".

Amanda is a big advocate of balance, which explains why she has never been one for quick diet fixes. "I'm not one of those people who follows fad diets," she explained. "Or someone who removes certain foods from my diet."

She also quipped: "I have so much energy, which is a good thing as I am always on the go," she said in the same interview. "I can't ever complain I'm knackered as I know how fortunate I am to do the work I do, plus I have no time for wallowing. I'm always optimistic. When I broke my leg, I just got on with it – my nan would always say, 'Go out with your head up, a smile on and looking good.

