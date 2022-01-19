Ali Wentworth stuns in dreamy pink dress as she surprises BFF Mariska Hargitay The duo made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show

Ali Wentworth left her BFF Mariska Hargitay in shock after she made a surprise appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The Law & Order: SVU star's jaw dropped to the floor after host Drew Barrymore interrupted their interview to invite Ali out onto the stage. Mariska appeared overcome with emotion as the Go Ask Ali podcaster breezed out from the sidelines holding a delicious-looking cake in celebration of her friend's upcoming 58th birthday.

WATCH: Ali Wentworth stuns in pink for Mariska Hargitay's birthday surprise

Ali looked gorgeous in a body-skimming pink, floral dress that was cinched in at the waist and featured floaty sleeves, an asymmetrical hem, and a high neckline.

The duo – who have been close friends for years – sweetly embraced before Ali took a seat on the sofa and Mariska sat on the floor in front of her with her arm resting on Ali's legs.

Mariska was so touched by the surprise, later sharing images of the moment on Instagram alongside a sweet message, which read: "Absolutely NO FUN was had on the @thedrewbarrymoreshow. It wasn’t THE BEST TIME EVER OR ANYTHING LIKE THAT."

Ali surprised Mariska with a birthday cake

She added: "It wasn’t the most loving fun-filled #GirlFest full of cake and surprises. Thank you @drewbarrymore for the real and heartfelt conversation full of so much love. #SurpriseGuest @therealaliwentworth brought the #CarnivalOfFun #BirthdayLove."

Fans loved seeing the friendship between the two TV stars, with one commenting: "Aww #bestiehugs you two are so precious and cute."

A second replied: "You’re both crazy but in the best way & I love you both so much for it!!" A third added: "The best friendship ever!"

Ali and Mariska have been close friends for years

Mariska's upcoming birthday will come just one week after Ali celebrated her own. The 57-year-old was inundated with messages on social media from loved ones, including her rarely-seen teenager daughters Elliott, 19, and Harper, 16.

Elliott chose a sweet picture of herself as a baby in Ali's arms, which she accompanied with the caption: "Happy birthday to the best person I know. I love you." Meanwhile, Harper shared a cute photo of herself as a little girl kissing Ali on the cheek, along with the message: "I love you!"

