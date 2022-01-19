The One Show's Alex Jones surprises fans with bargain designer playsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones recently shared a lovely picture of herself rocking a beautiful yellow playsuit from Rixo. The pretty design was quite an unusual style for the Welsh star as it was very short - the TV presenter tends to rock the midi length on repeat, so it was quite the change. We love it though; how incredible does she look?

What's more, the playsuit is actually a sale bargain. Originally priced at £255, you can find it on Net-A-Porter for £102 - that's sixty percent off! Sold.

The website states: "RIXO's 'Rina' playsuit is produced in small, considered batches in a family-run factory that the brand has worked alongside since its founding. It's cut from lightweight voile decorated with painterly florals and butterflies and has leopard-print crepe trims along the shoulders. The puffed sleeves and softly gathered hem further enhance the feminine feel."

Stylist Tess Wright dreams up all the mother-of-three's getups for The One Show. HELLO! previously had a chat with Tess, who gave us all the details about styling one of television's most stylish ladies.

Alex looked incredible in her floral playsuit

Discussing the presenter's go-to brands and styles, she explained that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said.

Rixo Rina crepe-trimmed printed voile playsuit, £102, Net-A-Porter

"Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

And her off-screen looks are largely similar to her TV appearances, with Tess revealing she similarly opts for comfortable clothes. "I know that she's like me - with small children she loves comfort, practicality and anything you can throw in the washing machine," she said.

